Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) PT Raised to $55.00 at Chardan Capital

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Chardan Capital from $42.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 189.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SLN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Get Silence Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SLN

Silence Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLN opened at $19.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.99. Silence Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.84 and a 1-year high of $27.72. The company has a market cap of $568.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.34.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. Silence Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.90% and a negative net margin of 131.44%. The business had revenue of $15.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silence Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silence Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLN. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Silence Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 232,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 40,063 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Silence Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,862,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 123.4% in the first quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 526,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after purchasing an additional 290,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Silence Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $13,575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.