SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries stock opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average is $3.30. SIFCO Industries has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $4.95. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative return on equity of 26.65% and a negative net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $26.54 million during the quarter.

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

