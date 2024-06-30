Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,600 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the May 31st total of 237,800 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sidus Space stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 4.78% of Sidus Space at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sidus Space Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIDU traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.34. The stock had a trading volume of 78,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,883. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.73. Sidus Space has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $25.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sidus Space ( NASDAQ:SIDU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter. Sidus Space had a negative return on equity of 129.78% and a negative net margin of 309.50%. The company had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter.

Separately, ThinkEquity began coverage on Sidus Space in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Sidus Space Company Profile

Sidus Space, Inc, a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its space services include satellite/space hardware manufacturing; Low Earth Orbit (LEO) launch and deployment services; and space-based geospatial intel, imagery, and data analytics.

