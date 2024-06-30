Short Interest in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Increases By 22.8%

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,600 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the May 31st total of 227,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VOXX International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 72.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 650.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 8.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 66,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC raised its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 902.6% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,742,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,611,000 after buying an additional 1,568,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

VOXX International Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of VOXX stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.16. 1,467,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.43. VOXX International has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $13.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VOXX International ( NASDAQ:VOXX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The auto parts company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $108.08 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of VOXX International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

About VOXX International

VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; mobile interface modules; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

