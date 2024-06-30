Short Interest in U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO) Rises By 40.0%

U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

U.S. GoldMining Stock Up 9.7 %

Shares of USGO stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,606. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average of $6.16. U.S. GoldMining has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $13.98.

Get U.S. GoldMining alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. GoldMining from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

About U.S. GoldMining

(Get Free Report)

U.S. GoldMining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company's primary asset is the 100%-owned Whistler exploration property, a gold-copper exploration project comprising mining claims totaling 53,700 acres located in Yentna Mining District, Alaska.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. GoldMining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. GoldMining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.