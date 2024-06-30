Short Interest in Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF) Increases By 34.0%

Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the May 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Thor Explorations Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS THXPF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.19. 19,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,041. Thor Explorations has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.17.

About Thor Explorations

Thor Explorations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold producer and explorer. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola Gold Project in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

