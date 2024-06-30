Short Interest in The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Decreases By 78.1%

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a decline of 78.1% from the May 31st total of 98,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

The Swatch Group Stock Down 1.6 %

SWGAY traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.20. 138,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,471. The Swatch Group has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $16.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.52.

Get The Swatch Group alerts:

The Swatch Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.2039 per share. This is an increase from The Swatch Group’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th.

The Swatch Group Company Profile

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.