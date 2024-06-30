Short Interest in The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Grows By 50.0%

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

The Bidvest Group Trading Up 3.6 %

BDVSY traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $31.33. 2,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,192. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.52. The Bidvest Group has a 52 week low of $23.76 and a 52 week high of $32.17.

Get The Bidvest Group alerts:

The Bidvest Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Bidvest Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in services, trading, and distribution businesses in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through Adcock Ingram, Bidvest Automotive, Bidvest Commercial Products, Bidvest Financial Services, Bidvest Freight, Bidvest Branded Products, Bidvest Services South Africa, Bidvest Services International, Bidvest Properties, and Bidvest Corporate and Investments segments.

Receive News & Ratings for The Bidvest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bidvest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.