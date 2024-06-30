Short Interest in Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR) Expands By 68.8%

Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, an increase of 68.8% from the May 31st total of 15,400 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Tharimmune Stock Up 9.3 %

Shares of THAR stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.53. 66,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,199. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.84. Tharimmune has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $163.09.

Get Tharimmune alerts:

Tharimmune (NASDAQ:THAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.85) EPS for the quarter.

Tharimmune Company Profile

Tharimmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of therapeutic candidates for rare, inflammatory, and oncologic diseases. The company's pre-clinical immuno-oncology pipeline includes TH104, a product candidate for the treatment of liver-related and other pruritogenic inflammatory conditions; TH3215 and TH0059 that are product candidates used to treat various solid tumors; and TH1940, which targets programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tharimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tharimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.