Short Interest in Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Rises By 26.5%

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the May 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of TLPFY traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.57. 11,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,577. Teleperformance has a 52 week low of $44.15 and a 52 week high of $88.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.55.

Teleperformance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $2.0742 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Teleperformance’s previous dividend of $1.69. Teleperformance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.01%.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the customers consultancy services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services, and Specialized Services. The company offers customer relationship operations, technical support, technical assistance and customer acquisition services, management of business processes, back office and digital platform services, consulting, data analysis services, on-line interpretation, visa application management, health management services, and accounts receivable credit management services, and recruitment process outsource services.

