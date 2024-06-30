Short Interest in Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) Expands By 24.0%

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 442,200 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the May 31st total of 356,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Taisei Price Performance

TISCF remained flat at $37.21 during midday trading on Friday. Taisei has a 1 year low of $35.75 and a 1 year high of $36.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.44.

Get Taisei alerts:

Taisei Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction, and real estate development businesses in Japan. The company constructs offices, commercial facilities, factories, schools, hospitals, tunnels, bridges, dams, railways, expressways, etc.; and engineers production facilities and development facilities for pharmaceutical and logistics fields.

Receive News & Ratings for Taisei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taisei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.