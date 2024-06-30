Short Interest in Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) Expands By 24.0%

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 442,200 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the May 31st total of 356,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Taisei Price Performance
TISCF remained flat at $37.21 during midday trading on Friday. Taisei has a 1 year low of $35.75 and a 1 year high of $36.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.44.
Taisei Company Profile
