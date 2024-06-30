Short Interest in Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SUSRF) Rises By 32.2%

Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SUSRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,500 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the May 31st total of 63,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 52.8 days.

Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SUSRF remained flat at $11.85 during midday trading on Friday. Surgical Science Sweden AB has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average of $13.05.

Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) Company Profile

Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) develops and markets virtual reality simulators for evidence-based medical training in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Angio Mentor simulator for endovascular training; BRONCH Express, a portable version of BRONCH mentor simulator; ARTHRO Mentor for arthroscopic surgery skills acquisition; BRONCH Mentor, a simulator for optimizing bronchoscopy training; GI Mentor, a simulator for GI Endoscopy; HYST Mentor for True-To-Life diagnostic and therapeutic hysteroscopy training; URO Mentor, a virtual reality simulator for endourology training; EndoSim, a realistic scope simulator; FlexVR, a flexible and portable training platform which is designed to teach basic and advanced skills for robotic surgery; and LAP Mentor provides a wide array of laparoscopic training cases.

