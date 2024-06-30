Short Interest in Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Rises By 26.5%

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the May 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sonic Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of SKHHY stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,845. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.90. Sonic Healthcare has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.94.

About Sonic Healthcare

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.

