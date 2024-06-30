Short Interest in Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Declines By 58.9%

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decrease of 58.9% from the May 31st total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Sherritt International Price Performance

SHERF stock remained flat at $0.19 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,069. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.22. Sherritt International has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $0.40.

About Sherritt International

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, processing, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt in North America, Cuba, Europe, Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Metals, Power, Technologies, Oil and Gas, and Corporate segments. The company also produces and sells agricultural fertilizers, such as anhydrous ammonia, granular ammonium sulfate, and crystalline ammonium sulfate; and sulfuric acid, zinc sulfides, and copper sulfides.

