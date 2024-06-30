Short Interest in Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Declines By 58.9%

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decrease of 58.9% from the May 31st total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Sherritt International Price Performance
SHERF stock remained flat at $0.19 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,069. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.22. Sherritt International has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $0.40.
About Sherritt International
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sherritt International
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.