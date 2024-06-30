Short Interest in SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICU) Rises By 207.3%

SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,100 shares, a growth of 207.3% from the May 31st total of 38,100 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 217,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

SeaStar Medical Trading Up 10.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ICU traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.59. 221,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,130. SeaStar Medical has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $42.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.69. The firm has a market cap of $22.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of -1.03.

SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($4.75) EPS for the quarter.

About SeaStar Medical

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome.

