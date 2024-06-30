Short Interest in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Decreases By 41.1%

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 41.1% from the May 31st total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Price Performance

BIS stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.65. 6,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,156. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.03. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $15.99 and a 12 month high of $26.51.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.1612 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology

About ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology stock. IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:BIS Free Report ) by 68.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,209 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 11.46% of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

