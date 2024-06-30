Short Interest in Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROCW) Decreases By 25.3%

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROCW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the May 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Procaps Group Stock Performance

PROCW remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07. Procaps Group has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.19.

Get Procaps Group alerts:

About Procaps Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

Receive News & Ratings for Procaps Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procaps Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.