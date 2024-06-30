Short Interest in Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROCW) Decreases By 25.3%

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROCW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the May 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Procaps Group Stock Performance
PROCW remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07. Procaps Group has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.19.
About Procaps Group
