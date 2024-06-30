Short Interest in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) Declines By 57.5%

Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 57.5% from the May 31st total of 12,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Plum Acquisition Corp. I

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLMI. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 93,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 32,720 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 600,051 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 264,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 408,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 150,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.88% of the company’s stock.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I Trading Down 2.8 %

PLMI traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $10.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,389. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average is $11.00.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Plum Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

