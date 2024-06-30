Short Interest in LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH) Grows By 26.3%

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the May 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on LUXH shares. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LuxUrban Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Northland Securities cut LuxUrban Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of LuxUrban Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

LuxUrban Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of LUXH stock remained flat at $0.23 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 470,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.33. LuxUrban Hotels has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $6.88.

LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.20). LuxUrban Hotels had a negative return on equity of 303.00% and a negative net margin of 77.31%. The company had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that LuxUrban Hotels will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at LuxUrban Hotels

In related news, Director Elan Blutinger acquired 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 721,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,464. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Elan Blutinger acquired 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 721,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,464. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian Ferdinand sold 709,421 shares of LuxUrban Hotels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.39, for a total transaction of $276,674.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LuxUrban Hotels

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUXH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LuxUrban Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $1,532,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LuxUrban Hotels by 684.0% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 136,800 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LuxUrban Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $714,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in LuxUrban Hotels by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 255,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 107,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LuxUrban Hotels during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

About LuxUrban Hotels

LuxUrban Hotels Inc utilizes an asset light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Washington DC, Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc in November 2022.

Featured Stories

