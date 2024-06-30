Short Interest in Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Expands By 125.0%

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Kunlun Energy Price Performance

Kunlun Energy stock remained flat at $10.87 during midday trading on Friday. 90 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.32. Kunlun Energy has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $11.12.

Get Kunlun Energy alerts:

Kunlun Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.3455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Kunlun Energy’s previous dividend of $0.32.

Kunlun Energy Company Profile

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kunlun Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kunlun Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.