Short Interest in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Increases By 73.6%

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, an increase of 73.6% from the May 31st total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IUS traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.43. 67,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,204. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.01 million, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $47.87.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1768 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF

About Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $510,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 29,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

