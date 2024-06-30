Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Drops By 38.8%

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,900 shares, a decline of 38.8% from the May 31st total of 138,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.08. 66,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,886. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.11 and a 200 day moving average of $22.22. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $22.54.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1264 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $5,684,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,688,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 107,921 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,393,000. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,927,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.