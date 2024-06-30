Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Drops By 38.8%

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,900 shares, a decline of 38.8% from the May 31st total of 138,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.08. 66,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,886. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.11 and a 200 day moving average of $22.22. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $22.54.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1264 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Stories
