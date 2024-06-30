Short Interest in Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW) Declines By 60.4%

Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decline of 60.4% from the May 31st total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 262,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Hywin Stock Down 5.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HYW traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.37. The stock had a trading volume of 53,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,918. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.15. Hywin has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $7.50.
About Hywin
