Short Interest in Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BEEZ) Drops By 50.0%

Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BEEZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BEEZ traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $29.86. 249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,460. Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.68 and a 52 week high of $30.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.37. The company has a market cap of $4.48 million, a PE ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (BEEZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks capital appreciation by investing in a narrow basket of 25-30 large- and mid-cap US stocks perceived to be demonstrating responsible growth. BEEZ was launched on Nov 6, 2023 and is issued by Honeytree.

Receive News & Ratings for Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.