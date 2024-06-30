Short Interest in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP) Declines By 61.8%

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 61.8% from the May 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Heartland Financial USA Price Performance

NASDAQ:HTLFP traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.12. 3,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,731. Heartland Financial USA has a 1-year low of $22.74 and a 1-year high of $25.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.20 and its 200-day moving average is $25.02.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Heartland Financial USA

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HTLFP Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

(Get Free Report)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.