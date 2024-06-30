Short Interest in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Grows By 17.3%

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,270,000 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the May 31st total of 14,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Graphic Packaging

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth about $208,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 832,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,907,000 after purchasing an additional 33,691 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 25.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 99.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 104,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 52,139 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GPK shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.43.

Graphic Packaging Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GPK traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.21. The company had a trading volume of 6,645,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,848. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.68.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

