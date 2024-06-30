Short Interest in GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSDD) Increases By 105.5%

GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSDD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,500 shares, a growth of 105.5% from the May 31st total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSDD traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.50. The stock had a trading volume of 339,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,159. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.89. GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF has a 1-year low of $14.19 and a 1-year high of $38.44.

Get GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSDD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned 6.25% of GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (TSDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund provides 2x inverse leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSDD was launched on Aug 21, 2023 and is issued by GraniteShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.