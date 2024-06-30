Short Interest in Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Drops By 62.7%

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 62.7% from the May 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Geberit Trading Down 1.5 %

GBERY traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,089. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.27. Geberit has a one year low of $46.08 and a one year high of $64.23.

Geberit Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8645 per share. This is a boost from Geberit’s previous dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. Geberit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Geberit Company Profile

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

