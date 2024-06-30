Short Interest in Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Expands By 111.4%

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 111.4% from the May 31st total of 685,800 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 810,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Enservco Trading Up 6.9 %

ENSV stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.13. Enservco has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Get Enservco alerts:

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 1,992.06%. The company had revenue of $9.79 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Enservco in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Enservco

About Enservco

(Get Free Report)

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.