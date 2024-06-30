Short Interest in Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Increases By 62.5%

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Eiffage Price Performance

EFGSY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.47. 1,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.37. Eiffage has a 1-year low of $17.36 and a 1-year high of $23.54.

Get Eiffage alerts:

Eiffage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.8737 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Eiffage’s previous dividend of $0.60. Eiffage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

Eiffage Company Profile

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, property development, urban development, civil engineering, metallic construction, roads, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company operates through Construction, Infrastructure, Energy Systems, Concessions, and Holding Company segments.

