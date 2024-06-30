Short Interest in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Increases By 17.2%

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,620,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the May 31st total of 6,500,000 shares. Approximately 11.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 599,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, insider Behrad Derakhshan sold 1,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $32,487.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,422 shares in the company, valued at $253,810.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Joanne M. Donovan sold 3,682 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $69,626.62. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,897 shares of the company's stock, valued at $376,252.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,665 shares of company stock worth $239,495 over the last ninety days. 24.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Edgewise Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 63,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 37.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 3.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 116,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 349.1% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the period.

Edgewise Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:EWTX traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $18.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,307,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,831. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.93. Edgewise Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $21.60.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. On average, analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EWTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Edgewise Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

