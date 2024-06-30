Short Interest in Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Declines By 54.8%

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,800 shares, a drop of 54.8% from the May 31st total of 227,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 520,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DKILY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.92. 341,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,098. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.66. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $21.66. The company has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Daikin IndustriesLtd. alerts:

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter. Daikin Industries,Ltd. had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 5.95%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Daikin Industries,Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Daikin Industries,Ltd.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products in Japan, the Americas, China, Asia, Europe, Europe, and internationally. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; heat reclaim ventilators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Daikin IndustriesLtd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daikin IndustriesLtd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.