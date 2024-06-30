Short Interest in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Grows By 85.4%

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,200 shares, a growth of 85.4% from the May 31st total of 116,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Crescent Capital BDC Stock Performance

Shares of CCAP stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.78. The stock had a trading volume of 259,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,974. Crescent Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.27. The firm has a market cap of $695.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.35.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 53.32% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $50.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.31 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crescent Capital BDC will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Crescent Capital BDC Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.95%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.36%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCAP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Capital BDC

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $843,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $612,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. 49.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

