Short Interest in Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJET) Expands By 149.9%

Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 904,300 shares, an increase of 149.9% from the May 31st total of 361,800 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 599,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Chijet Motor Trading Up 15.2 %

NASDAQ:CJET traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.38. The company had a trading volume of 660,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,683. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.48. Chijet Motor has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $5.18.

Shares of Chijet Motor are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, July 31st. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Friday, June 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CJET. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chijet Motor by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 570,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 223,166 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Chijet Motor by 772.1% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 889,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 787,172 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chijet Motor by 772.1% during the third quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 500,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 442,784 shares during the last quarter.

Chijet Motor Company, Inc engages in the research and development, production, and sale of new energy vehicles. It offers battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

