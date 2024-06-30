Short Interest in Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Drops By 28.2%

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,787,900 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the May 31st total of 2,490,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 436.1 days.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CDPYF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,383. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.31. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $40.63.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.34%. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 39.43%.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at December 31, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 64,300 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $16.5 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

