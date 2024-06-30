Short Interest in BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) Decreases By 38.6%

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a drop of 38.6% from the May 31st total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
BuzzFeed Trading Down 5.5 %
Shares of BZFD traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.76. The stock had a trading volume of 747,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,928. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.59. BuzzFeed has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $4.56. The firm has a market cap of $101.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 3.40.
BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter. BuzzFeed had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a negative return on equity of 58.08%. The firm had revenue of $44.76 million during the quarter.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BuzzFeed stock. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in shares of BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM owned about 0.35% of BuzzFeed as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 37.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. The company offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a pocket friendly newsroom; Tasty, a platform for food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content.
