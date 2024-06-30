Short Interest in BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCTW) Increases By 96.8%

BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, an increase of 96.8% from the May 31st total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

BTC Digital Price Performance

Shares of BTC Digital stock remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Friday. BTC Digital has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04.

About BTC Digital

BTC Digital Ltd. engages in the cryptocurrency/bitcoin mining business. It also engages in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

