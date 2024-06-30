Short Interest in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) Declines By 12.6%

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 628,300 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the May 31st total of 718,900 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Up 9.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BCTX traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $1.14. The stock had a trading volume of 82,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,405. BriaCell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $7.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.95.

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.66. Equities research analysts predict that BriaCell Therapeutics will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BriaCell Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCTX. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 80,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 14,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

About BriaCell Therapeutics

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a Phase 3 biotechnology company transforming cancer care with its novel cellular immunotherapies. It is conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced breast cancer with its Bria-IMT in combination with an immune check point inhibitor. It is also developing personalized off-the-shelf treatments for breast cancer, prostate cancer, and other cancers.

