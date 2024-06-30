Short Interest in BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Drops By 40.5%

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,100 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the May 31st total of 356,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 442,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioLineRx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLineRx during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BioLineRx by 88.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioLineRx Price Performance

BLRX stock remained flat at $0.57 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 276,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,075. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. BioLineRx has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BioLineRx ( NASDAQ:BLRX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioLineRx will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on BLRX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of BioLineRx in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com upgraded BioLineRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

About BioLineRx

BioLineRx Ltd., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases. The company's pipeline includes APHEXDA (motixafortide), a peptide that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease, and Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

