Short Interest in Base Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:BSRUF) Decreases By 40.4%

Base Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:BSRUF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 40.4% from the May 31st total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 46.5 days.

OTCMKTS:BSRUF remained flat at 0.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.13. Base Resources has a 12-month low of 0.05 and a 12-month high of 0.21.

Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.

