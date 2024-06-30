Short Interest in Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Declines By 55.3%

Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a decrease of 55.3% from the May 31st total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Basanite Price Performance
Shares of BASA remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 16,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,211. Basanite has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.
About Basanite
