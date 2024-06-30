Short Interest in Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Declines By 55.3%

Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a decrease of 55.3% from the May 31st total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Basanite Price Performance

Shares of BASA remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 16,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,211. Basanite has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.

About Basanite

Basanite, Inc engages in the basalt fiber reinforced polymer (FRP) business worldwide. It produces basalt FRP products that are used as replacement for other FRP rebar and industry fiber products, as wells as steel reinforcement. The company was formerly known as PayMeOn, Inc and changed its name to Basanite, Inc in December 2018.

