Short Interest in Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Decreases By 22.0%

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 337,300 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the May 31st total of 432,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,373.0 days.
Banca Mediolanum Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BNMDF remained flat at $10.45 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.02. Banca Mediolanum has a 52 week low of $9.37 and a 52 week high of $10.45.
Banca Mediolanum Company Profile
