Short Interest in Azbil Co. (OTCMKTS:YMATF) Declines By 36.6%

Azbil Co. (OTCMKTS:YMATF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 495,400 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the May 31st total of 780,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,954.0 days.
Azbil Price Performance
OTCMKTS YMATF opened at $53.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.50 and its 200-day moving average is $53.50. Azbil has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $31.54.
Azbil Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Azbil
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Azbil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azbil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.