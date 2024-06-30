Short Interest in Azbil Co. (OTCMKTS:YMATF) Declines By 36.6%

Azbil Co. (OTCMKTS:YMATF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 495,400 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the May 31st total of 780,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,954.0 days.

OTCMKTS YMATF opened at $53.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.50 and its 200-day moving average is $53.50. Azbil has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $31.54.

Azbil Company Profile

Azbil Corporation provides automation products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Building Automation Business, Advanced Automation Business, and Life Automation Business. The Building Automation Business segment supplies commercial buildings and production facilities with automatic heating ventilation; and air conditioning control and security systems, including products, engineering, and related services.

