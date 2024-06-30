Short Interest in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Expands By 79.1%

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,430,000 shares, a growth of 79.1% from the May 31st total of 3,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUTL. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 11,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $3.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,450,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,718. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Autolus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AUTL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $10.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AUTL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autolus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.70.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

