Short Interest in 1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB) Increases By 150.0%

1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

1st Capital Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FISB traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.15. 13,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,866. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $68.16 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.63. 1st Capital Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $12.25.

Get 1st Capital Bancorp alerts:

1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.99 million for the quarter.

About 1st Capital Bancorp

1st Capital Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Capital Bank that provides various banking products and services for businesses, professionals, real estate investors, family commercial entities, and individuals in the Central Coast region of California. It offers checking, saving, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement and health savings accounts; and other services including debit cards, check orders, and cannabis banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.