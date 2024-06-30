Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Quadrise (LON:QED)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Quadrise (LON:QED – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Quadrise Price Performance

Shares of LON:QED opened at GBX 2.21 ($0.03) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.88. Quadrise has a 52-week low of GBX 0.66 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 3.50 ($0.04).

About Quadrise

Quadrise Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells emulsion fuels for use in power generation, industrial, marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. The company produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue (MSAR) technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil; and oil-in-water emulsified synthetic biofuels through its bioMSAR technology as a substitute for biofuel.

