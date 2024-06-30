Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,820,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,210 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,670.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,298,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208,425 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,255,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,052,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,507,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,896,000 after acquiring an additional 640,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,218.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,419,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,488 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,518. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.74. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $47.00.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.