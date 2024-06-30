Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,508 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 3.1% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,023.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,269,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,804,000 after acquiring an additional 26,665,035 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $155,592,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,928,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,120 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,058,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,219 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 41.5% in the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,358,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,059,000 after acquiring an additional 984,594 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.42. 6,685,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,681,532. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.89 and its 200-day moving average is $37.91. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $39.86. The stock has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

