Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $176.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $172.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SRPT. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $166.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $185.06.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $158.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,436.36 and a beta of 0.96. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $173.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.45.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.52 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.20%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.44) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total transaction of $6,295,840.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,129 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,217.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Dallan Murray sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $508,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total transaction of $6,295,840.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,129 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,217.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,451 shares of company stock valued at $8,086,386. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

