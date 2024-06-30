Saratoga Research & Investment Management Sells 84,062 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management lessened its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 84,062 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 1.9% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $42,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $409.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $398.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.74.

Accenture Stock Up 0.1 %

Accenture stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $303.41. The stock had a trading volume of 14,905,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,036,297. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $278.69 and a 52-week high of $387.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $300.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.10. The stock has a market cap of $203.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.25%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total transaction of $1,974,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,581 shares in the company, valued at $51,045,053.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,083 shares of company stock valued at $6,302,285 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

